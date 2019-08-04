istar (NYSE:STAR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar (NYSE:STAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

STAR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised istar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised istar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 800,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,944. The company has a market capitalization of $872.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53. istar has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The company had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that istar will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $169,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 185,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,536,903. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of istar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of istar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of istar by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 34,683 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of istar by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

