iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $179.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.49 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

