iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

