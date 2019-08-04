iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,334 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 710,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 217,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,419. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

