iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,143. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.