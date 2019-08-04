iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,143. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.