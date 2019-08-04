iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,136,000 after purchasing an additional 139,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $191.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,098. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.