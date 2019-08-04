iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $301,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after buying an additional 1,461,610 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,679 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,346,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,301.8% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 498,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 486,966 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,526,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,117. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

