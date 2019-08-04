iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 38.7% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,480,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,117. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.