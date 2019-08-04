iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Boosted by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 36.7% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peavine Capital LLC owned 0.53% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $88,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,791,000 after buying an additional 14,831,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,800,000 after buying an additional 1,258,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,955,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,287,000 after buying an additional 487,293 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,212,000 after buying an additional 1,149,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,052,000 after buying an additional 2,697,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

