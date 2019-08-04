iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.91

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.91 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 584901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $80,749.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,882.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,086.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,693 shares of company stock worth $2,156,268. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,809,000 after buying an additional 176,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,787,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

