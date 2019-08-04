IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

