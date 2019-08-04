IQ.cash Market Capitalization Tops $31,055.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $31,055.00 and $44.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00251616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.01379397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00109143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

