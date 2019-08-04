iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPIC. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of iPic Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPic Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of iPic Entertainment from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ IPIC traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90. iPic Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.91 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,801,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 24.42% of iPic Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

