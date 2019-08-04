Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. 2,864,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research firms have commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2,771.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,277,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,356,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 289,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

