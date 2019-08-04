IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Kucoin. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.21 or 0.05261926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Coineal, Binance, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

