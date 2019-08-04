Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of IONS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.43 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

