Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE IO traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 173,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The company has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.85.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.75). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 277.97% and a negative net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 160,116 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 38.7% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 122.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

