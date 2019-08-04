International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered International Speedway from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ISCA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,654. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08. International Speedway has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $117,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Speedway by 2,997.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Speedway by 145.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in International Speedway during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Speedway by 1,248.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in International Speedway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

