International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.
International Money Express stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 85,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a PE ratio of -273.80 and a beta of -0.30. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
