International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

International Money Express stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 85,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.95 million, a PE ratio of -273.80 and a beta of -0.30. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,667 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

