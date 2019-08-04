International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

IGT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

