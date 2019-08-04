International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

IGT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

