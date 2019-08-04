InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

IDCC stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. 811,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,466. InterDigital Wireless has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of InterDigital Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $975,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,065 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

