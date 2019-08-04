Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $92.31.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $4,320,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $117,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,525 shares of company stock worth $14,014,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.