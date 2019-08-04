Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $48.68. 27,870,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,575,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,765 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.