Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 265,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $425,850.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,625.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,117 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,473,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 375,546 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,442,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,077,000 after acquiring an additional 426,578 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,110,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after acquiring an additional 230,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 781,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

