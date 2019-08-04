Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) to announce $318.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.60 million to $319.90 million. Integer reported sales of $305.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Integer stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. 213,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93. Integer has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.47 per share, for a total transaction of $256,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,410.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,458,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Integer by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Integer by 1,242.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 166,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Integer by 8,977.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 95,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

