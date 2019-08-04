Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.89. 460,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,868. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,417.80 and a beta of 1.08. Insulet has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $126.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.66 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $408,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,798,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,025. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Insulet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Insulet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 152,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Insulet by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 165,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.