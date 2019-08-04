Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Sells $1,490,510.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,930 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,490,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,314,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,689,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.67. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 10.73%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.