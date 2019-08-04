Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Inphi had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inphi updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.32-0.42 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.32-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Inphi has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,787,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 1,500 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $66,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,385 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

IPHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

