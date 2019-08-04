INmune Bio Inc’s (NASDAQ:INMB) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

INmune Bio’s (NASDAQ:INMB) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 5th. INmune Bio had issued 1,020,560 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $8,164,480 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $13.00 price target on INmune Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of INMB stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61.

In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Linda F. Powers purchased 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $555,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 76,667 shares of company stock worth $660,003 in the last 90 days.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.