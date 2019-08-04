Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Announces Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.60-6.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.60-6.90 EPS.

INGR stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 611,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,329. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.