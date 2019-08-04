ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ING Groep from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.15 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 4,545,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,993,000 after buying an additional 1,869,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ING Groep by 577.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,834,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 1,563,502 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth about $13,248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,218,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 382,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,837,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

