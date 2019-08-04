Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

IEA stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,100. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.67). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $190.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Dean Layman bought 14,900 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $52,299.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

