Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFRX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Inflarx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Inflarx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Inflarx from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inflarx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inflarx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.66.

Shares of Inflarx stock remained flat at $$2.87 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 569,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,806. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.19. As a group, analysts predict that Inflarx will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Inflarx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inflarx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inflarx during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflarx during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Inflarx by 36.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

