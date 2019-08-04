Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Infinera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 2,450,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $664.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David W. Heard acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,954.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $559,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,354,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

