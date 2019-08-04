Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBA. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $879.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 110,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.