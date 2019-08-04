Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $75.31. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 793,999 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

