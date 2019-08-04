Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $317,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $124,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Independent Bank by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

