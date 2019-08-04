Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 35.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

