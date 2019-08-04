Incent (INCNT) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and $36,016.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00244743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.01349258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00106685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

