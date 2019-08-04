Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 18,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,396. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.67.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.