Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IMMR has been the subject of several other reports. Dougherty & Co upgraded Immersion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative net margin of 82.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Immersion’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex purchased 94,292 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $716,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 202,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 139,241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 286,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 127,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

