Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 82.38%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Immersion updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56. Immersion has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $251.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex purchased 94,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $716,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Immersion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Immersion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

