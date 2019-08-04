IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price objective on the stock.

“We think IDXX is likely due for a new product launch around 2020 or so, but whether they announce it at the Analyst Day, or VMX remains to be seen. We reiterate our Buy on IDXX and raise our PT to $285, as we roll forward to our new 2021 estimates. Q2 beat on the bottom, delivered small miss on the top. Q2 Adj. EPS of $1.43 (+16% rep, +19% FXN) beat our $1.35/Street’s $1.37 and OM of 26.5% (+140bps Y/Y) beat our 25.4%E, as G&A came in $5M below us (disciplined expense management, low benefit costs and LPD cost controls). Q2 revs of $620M (+7% rep., +9% FXN) missed our $625M/Street’s $627M (see shortfall rationale below). GMs of 57.7% grew 50bps Y/Y and matched us (helped by 2-3% price increases, and mix benefits). Q2 rev. shortfall.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.71. The company had a trading volume of 442,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,753. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $292.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.94% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $3,722,197. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,467,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,897,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,582,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,615,000 after purchasing an additional 780,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,793,000 after purchasing an additional 289,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

