Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ IDEX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.83. 350,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,846. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

