IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.35-4.50 EPS.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $102.84. 250,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.11. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $28,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 146,538 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 108,840 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $8,477,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,619 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 63,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

