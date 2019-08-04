Iconiq Lab Token Trading 46.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $294,420.00 and approximately $212.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.01374965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00109212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

