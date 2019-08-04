iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 139,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 96,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iCAD by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

