iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 139,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. iCAD has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.
Read More: What is a CD ladder?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.