Hyman Charles D Trims Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,125 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,360 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,865,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,356,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 827,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $404,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,760.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harvey P. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 142,000 shares of company stock worth $1,455,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

