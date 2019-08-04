Hyman Charles D Trims Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned 0.26% of American National Insurance worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in American National Insurance by 90.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American National Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

ANAT stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $118.40. 23,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,405. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $111.21 and a twelve month high of $155.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.68.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

